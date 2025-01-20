15 Best Medieval Movies, Ranked

When you look at medieval history, women aren't really mentioned all that often. There are a few royal females here and there, but for the most part, they exist only in passing. To have any sort of understanding of what their lives were actually like, you often have to read between the lines. Such is the case with "The Last Duel," based on an actual criminal trial in France in the 1300s, where Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon) fought a duel against Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver) after the latter was accused of raping de Carrouges' wife Marguerite (Jodie Comer). The winner of the duel is considered to have God's favor and therefore deemed to be telling the truth about the matter. But really, although the duel is in the title, it's not what matters here.

"The Last Duel" is broken down into three different parts. The first details Jean de Carrouges' perspective, the second Jacques Le Gris, and the third is Marguerite's — the one that is considered by the film to be the truth. Although they cover the same events, there are striking yet subtle variations between the three, which highlights just how people can misjudge situations or see what they want to see. Where Le Gris sees Marguerite flirting, the same interaction from her perspective is mere politeness, perhaps even verging on irritation. And there's certainly nothing about any of that which could be relevant in a modern context, right?