Taron Egerton's Biggest Box Office Bomb Is Getting A Second Life On Netflix

Hollywood stardom is a cycle, with It Boys and Girls emerging every couple of years and going through periods of ubiquity before they either make it to mega-stardom or decide to take a different path. While that initial push by producers and studios of "Hey, world, here's your new leading actor!" can be distasteful or off-putting to audiences who haven't quite embraced an up-and-coming actor yet, it can also leave the projects these ingenues make during this period high and dry, the films themselves treated like a byproduct of a separate agenda. Granted, some of these films starring not-quite stars as the leads can feel awkward in retrospect, yet some look like hidden gems in hindsight. Or, if not quite gems, then at least decent entertainment that shouldn't have been lost in the shuffle.

Taron Egerton is a star who, in the few years between his breakout role in "Kingsman: The Secret Service" and playing Elton John in the cruelly-robbed-of-Academy-Awards "Rocketman," looked like he may be the next member of the A-list. While that didn't quite happen for the Welsh actor (at least, not yet), he's nonetheless built himself a respectable filmography on the big and small screens, garnering notices for those aforementioned films as well as for the miniseries "Black Bird" on AppleTV+. One of Egerton's films that did not perform very well critically or commercially is 2018's "Robin Hood," starring Taron as Robin of Loxley. Directed by "Peaky Blinders" alumnus Otto Bathurst, the film made only $86 million on a $100 million budget, ensuring that this umpteenth trip to Sherwood Forest wasn't a very fruitful one.

Yet while streaming services can be problematic in making audiences aware of new and exclusive movies and shows (have you heard of the Emmy-winning "Black Bird" before now?), they still function very well in the same manner as cable television and video stores used to giving obscure or overlooked movies new life. In that vein, "Robin Hood" has been resurrected, as enough people have discovered it on Netflix that it's recently cracked the service's top ten list of movies as of this week.