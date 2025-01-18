10 Years Ago, Johnny Depp Proved His Best Days Were Behind Him With A Big Box Office Bomb

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

"I only directed something someone else wrote once and it was a misbegotten adventure from the beginning, as much my fault as anybody else's." Those are the words of director David Koepp, speaking to UCLA in 2022. The misbegotten adventure in question was 2015's "Mortdecai," a globe-trotting comedy starring then-A-lister Johnny Depp. It was a massive failure both critically and commercially, one that Koepp doesn't seem to have an interest in defending.

Koepp is no stranger to big hits. As a screenwriter, he helped turn "Jurassic Park" into one of the biggest movies ever, and that's just the tip of the iceberg. As a director? It's a touch more spotty, but the man knows his way around a success. He previously helmed the thriller "Secret Window," which also starred Depp, and turned it into a nice little hit. As an actor, Depp shot out of the gate like a rocket and quickly became a go-to star for director Tim Burton. Then, in the early 2000s, he was catapulted to superstardom thanks to the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise. But as the saying goes, the bigger they are, the harder they fall — and this film truly represented the beginning of Depp's big fall from grace.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, we're looking back at "Mortdecai" in honor of its 10th anniversary. We'll go over how it came to be, where Depp was at during this stage of his career, what happened when it reached theaters, what happened in the aftermath of its release, and what lessons we can learn from it a full decade later. Let's dig in, shall we?