15 Best TV Shows Like Power

The crime drama "Power" is all about, well, power. The show follows Omari Hardwick's James St. Patrick, also known as Ghost, who lives a double life as a successful nightclub owner and influential drug dealer. James wants to go straight and leave the life of crime behind, but how can he do so when he's a notorious kingpin with so much baggage? No spoilers here, so watch the show and its spin-offs in the "Power" Universe if you haven't done so yet to find out!

It's easy to get sucked into the "Power" vortex, savor all the juicy episodes, and say, "What's next?" You could go back to the first season and rewatch it from the beginning again, but there's also another solution: Find similar series to binge. From the duality of man in "Breaking Bad" to the morally conflicted characters of "The Wire," let's take a look at the best TV shows like "Power" that should appeal to the same fans.