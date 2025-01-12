15 Best TV Shows Like Power
The crime drama "Power" is all about, well, power. The show follows Omari Hardwick's James St. Patrick, also known as Ghost, who lives a double life as a successful nightclub owner and influential drug dealer. James wants to go straight and leave the life of crime behind, but how can he do so when he's a notorious kingpin with so much baggage? No spoilers here, so watch the show and its spin-offs in the "Power" Universe if you haven't done so yet to find out!
It's easy to get sucked into the "Power" vortex, savor all the juicy episodes, and say, "What's next?" You could go back to the first season and rewatch it from the beginning again, but there's also another solution: Find similar series to binge. From the duality of man in "Breaking Bad" to the morally conflicted characters of "The Wire," let's take a look at the best TV shows like "Power" that should appeal to the same fans.
Breaking Bad
Regarded as one of the 5 best TV shows of all time, according to IMDb, "Breaking Bad" is a white-knuckle ride that keeps viewers locked to the screen for five palpitating seasons. Created by Vince Gilligan, the crime drama introduces the audience to mild-mannered high school chemistry teacher Walter White (Bryan Cranston). After receiving a devastating cancer diagnosis, Walter decides to team up with his former student Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) and get into the drug business to leave his family better off after he dies. Walter's initial intentions may seem noble, but the further he journeys into the criminal underworld, the more difficult it becomes for him to turn back to who he once was.
Like James St. Patrick from "Power," Walter lives two lives: One as the unassuming family man and the second as the drug kingpin known as Heisenberg. Both characters want to do what's right by their loved ones, but they possess a nasty ruthless streak and struggle to walk away from their criminal careers. That said, James possesses a much more stylish wardrobe than Walter ever did.
Empire
Think of "Empire" as a version of "Game of Thrones" for the music industry. Empire Entertainment CEO Lucious Lyon (Terrence Howard) recognizes the end is nigh for him, so the selection of a successor begins. Lucious' three sons — Hakeem (Bryshere Y. Gray), Jamal (Jussie Smollett), and Andre (Trai Byers) — vie to become the head of the table, but matters are further complicated by the arrival of Lucious' ex-wife, Cookie (Taraji P. Henson), who also wants a slice of the pie — or maybe even the whole pie. The past, present, and future clash in a way that ensures nothing will ever be the same again for the Lyon family.
The central theme of "Empire" revolves around power and its ability to corrupt. Sound familiar? It should, because that's also what "Power" is about. The allure of control and being in charge turns people into the worst versions of themselves because power, as it turns out, is a heck of a drug!
Gangs of London
Bless filmmaker Gareth Evans for two things: Creating one of the best action movies ever in "The Raid" and co-creating the brutally brilliant "Gangs of London" series with Matt Flannery. The show deals with the conflict between rival gangs in London, England, and how it turns into a free-for-all after the death of crime boss Finn Wallace (Colm Meaney). Finn's son Sean (Joe Cole) teams up with the Dumani family to reclaim power for the Wallaces, but there's another spanner thrown into the works: The presence of undercover cop (Sope Dirisu) in the Wallace camp.
Like "Power," "Gangs of London" explores the intricate dynamics of the criminal underworld and how it is beholden to its own set of ever-changing rules. It takes a look at turf wars and how the shifting of alliances play a crucial role in ensuring who stays in (and gets removed from) positions of influence. "Gangs of London" proves to be the more violent show, though, never shying away from bloody battles or gnarly kills that should have "The Raid" fans giddy with excitement.
Sons of Anarchy
Every season of "Sons of Anarchy" knows how to shock, rip our hearts out, and put them in a blender. The action-packed series centers on the Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club Redwood Original (SAMCRO) — more specifically Jackson "Jax" Teller (Charlie Hunnam), whose father, John, served as a founding member of the motorcycle gang. Throughout the show's storyline, Jax struggles with his loyalty to SAMCRO, along with its various criminal activities and combustible personalities, and being a better man who can serve as a good example to his sons. There are points in which the audience believes Jax might finally turn a corner, but he crosses moral boundaries that he'll never come back from.
Jax's character arc shares many similarities with James St. Patrick from "Power." They both receive key opportunities to reject the life of crime, but they make the wrong choice over and over again. The audience roots for them, practically pleading for them to see reason and the bigger picture. Ultimately, though, they both pay the price for their insatiable thirst for power.
Snowfall
In terms of shows that get better with each passing season, "Snowfall" reels in the audience and keeps them hooked on a group of compelling characters that stay with everyone after the story wraps. Set in the 1980s, the crime drama takes a look at the drug epidemic that engulfed Los Angeles and the influence it had on the city's occupants. The lead of the story is Franklin Saint (Damson Idris), who goes from being a convenience store clerk to a drug lord across six seasons. Yet, Franklin's rise isn't without its fall, as the series demonstrates how his quest for more brings consequences.
At times, "Snowfall" feels like it could be the origin story for James St. Patrick's rise as Ghost through the drug world. There are notable differences in Franklin and James' characters, but there's a golden thread about the dangers of ambition that flows through both shows. Both men don't just want more out of life; they grab it by the throat — but it costs them everything in the end.
Godfather of Harlem
Based on the real-life story of gangster Ellsworth Raymond "Bumpy" Johnson, "Godfather of Harlem" sees the always-sensational and award-winning Forest Whitaker step into Bumpy's shoes in 1960s Harlem. After Bumpy is released from prison, he needs to take back his neighborhood from the Genovese mafia family. Expectedly, fireworks erupt in this gang war and everyone gets sucked into the battlefield — including a certain famous civil rights activist named Malcolm X, played by Nigél Thatch in the first two seasons then by Jason Alan Carvell thereafter.
As "Power" demonstrates, the criminal world doesn't like healthy competition and sharing turfs. Everyone wants to be in charge, calling the shots, and reaping the rewards — and the characters of "Godfather of Harlem" prove to be no different. This means they might have to form strategic alliances with people they might not always like or get along with. As the saying goes, "The enemy of my enemy is my friend," and this holds true in both shows.
The Penguin
Colin Farrell's Oz Cobb goes from underling in "The Batman" to top dog in "The Penguin" series. He leaves behind his sidekick days running the Iceberg Lounge and aims to fill the power vacuum of Gotham City's underworld, especially with Batman absent and likely listening to My Chemical Romance's "The Black Parade" on repeat. Oz isn't the only one with an eye on opportunity, though, so he needs to navigate the hostile dynamics of Gotham's most notorious crime families, the Falcones and Maronis. Good thing that Oz is slippier than a waterpark slide then!
Oz shares a lot in common with Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) from "Power." They both used a nightclub as a front for their real operations and possessed a killer instinct in dealing with enemies. They're equally ruthless and despise having any loose ends lying around, so it's difficult to determine if they can be fully trusted or if they're playing someone like a fiddle. Another stark similarity between "The Penguin" and "Power" is the depiction of the criminal underworld's volatility. A singular death doesn't just cause a ripple effect here; it creates a tsunami of trouble.
Top Boy
One of the shows like "Power" is the British crime drama "Top Boy," which explores what happens when drugs run rampant in a housing estate. The show pulls no punches, demonstrating the impact crime has on those involved in the dealing and the innocent bystanders who become victims to circumstance. Dushane (Ashley Walters) and Sully (Kane Robinson) star as the lead characters of the story, learning if crime does indeed pay and the effect their actions have on themselves and others.
"Top Boy" doesn't shy away from the reality about why people find themselves in a life of crime and peddling drugs. It tackles the subject with frightening honesty and presents morally conflicted characters that often blur the line between protagonist and antagonist. It's something that "Power" is also known to do. Likewise, both shows aren't afraid to break the audience's hearts and deliver the unexpected, so be prepared for anything here.
The Sopranos
Ambitious, smart, rewarding — these are only a few of the superlatives that can be used to describe "The Sopranos," which proved to be a watershed moment for television in 1999. While it established its place as one of the best HBO shows of all time, it also unleashed a multilayered story that had viewers gripped to their couches for six absorbing seasons. "The Sopranos" centers on Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini), a violent and unforgiving mob boss but also a family man who would do anything for those he cares about. Tony grapples to reconcile the opposing parts of his personality, revealing a complicated man who's more than meets the eye.
It isn't too difficult to see "The Sopranos" influence sprinkled throughout "Power." Apart from the obvious crime drama elements, "Power" and "The Sopranos" present main characters that fall firmly in the camp of antiheroes. Tony and James St. Patrick aren't traditional good or bad guys; they're complex people who feel the weight of burden of trying to be better and doing what they do to survive.
Narcos
Reality is stranger than fiction, hence the reason the story of Pablo Escobar feels like something written by Hollywood screenwriters than an actual real-life event. In the case of "Narcos," sure, the show takes a few creative liberties with facts and the sequence of events, but it paints a vivid picture of Escobar's life and all the major players involved in his rise and fall. Wagner Moura puts on an acting tour de force as Escobar, while he's supported by phenomenal performances from actors like Boyd Holbrook and Pedro Pascal.
Of course, the natural connection between "Narcos" and "Power" is the drug business, but both shows favor morally ambiguous characters, such as Escobar and Ghost. They filled many graves through their actions, though they also did a lot of good for their respective communities. These men conflict the audience, stretching their tolerance of bad behavior and leaving everyone wondering, "How far is too far if there's still some good attached to it?"
Ozark
Jason Bateman might be known for his deadpan comedic prowess, but he's also turned himself into a powerhouse dramatic actor in recent years. Case in point: Netflix's "Ozark." In the series, Bateman portrays Marty Byrde, a financial advisor who gets himself involved with the Mexican drug cartel in a money laundering scheme. To get the operation back on track and save his own hide, Marty moves his family to the Lake of Ozarks. However, life doesn't get any easier for Marty and his family in their new hometown, with trouble brewing and begging to be served.
"Ozark" likes to keep the audience guessing about the next plot twist around the corner. It utilizes nerve-wracking tension and delays payoffs until the best possible moment to ensure the viewer simply can't wait to hit the "play next episode" button. It's a formula that works well for "Power" too, as each episode ends on a shocker that has you craving for more. "Ozark" isn't only one of the best shows like "Power," but also one of the series that appeals to fans of "Breaking Bad."
Ray Donovan
Liev Schreiber's Ray Donovan isn't afraid of bruising his knuckles to solve tricky situations. In the eponymous show, Ray works as a fixer for high-profile clients. It's a simple transaction process: They pay him and he sorts out their "problems" to make them go away. Now, while Ray excels in his line of work, his family life crumbles, especially after his father, Mickey (Jon Voight), gets out of prison and stirs up trouble for Ray and his brothers.
"Ray Donovan" likes messy characters — in fact, the messier, the better. Everyone on the show brings with them more baggage than a Boeing 747, but it adds to the authenticity since there's not a single person on the planet who is problem-free. In this sense, "Ray Donovan" is one of the shows like "Power" that creates compelling lifelike characters that don't feel cookie cutter in the slightest. Plus, despite what Ray does, it's impossible to dislike him too much. Who knew it was possible for such an aloof dude to be so menacing in a subtle way? After watching the series, make sure to catch "Ray Donovan: The Movie" too.
The Wire
For those who love shows that get deeper into the trenches, exploring how a city shapes itself through the behavior of its citizens and organizations, HBO's "The Wire" confirms its place in the pantheon of great television shows. "The Wire" only ran for five seasons, but there's a reason for this as it was meticulously planned to tell a specific and well-crafted storyline about the drug scene in Baltimore and all the different institutions who play critical roles in its impact on the city. The show boasts outstanding performances from the likes of Dominic West, Michael K. Williams, Idris Elba, and Lance Riddick, but don't get too attached to the characters since the series often takes a page out of George R. R. Martin's book and kills its darlings.
It's no stretch of the imagination to say a show like "The Wire" walked so that "Power" could run. It introduces a number of thought-provoking themes and morally conflicted characters that had yet to be explored on a network show. These concepts and personalities would only be expanded upon and furthered by a series such as "Power."
Animal Kingdom
"Animal Kingdom" isn't only a crime show, it's also a riveting family drama. It unravels the issues between the Cody crime family led by the tough-as-nails Janine "Smurf" Cody, who is portrayed by Ellen Barkin in a career-best performance. The family is up to no good and commits despicable actions, but it's impossible to look away and not be invested in this story and characters. Across six seasons, it turns into a delicious drama led by a motley crew of personalities and never being short on the action.
In the same way as "Power," "Animal Kingdom" investigates the effects of crime on family and friends. It looks at how it begins to consume every facet of people's lives and they find it more difficult to pull away once they're on the inside. Also, don't be surprised to find yourself rooting for the bad guys here when you know, deep down inside, they should be behind bars for what they have done.
We Own This City
A lot of crime drama shows feature the police chasing down the criminals in a classic case of good versus evil. However, HBO's uncompromising and grim miniseries "We Own This City," which is based on the real-life events at the Baltimore Police Department and Wayne Jenkins (Jon Bernthal), showcases another scenario. It's about how those who are meant to serve and protect using their sphere of power and influence to embroil themselves in corruption and defeat the ends of justice. It infuriates and antagonizes to see the web that these so-called law enforcement officers create to protect their own at the cost of the truth.
"We Own This City" might not be a traditional show like "Power" in its narrative structure and characters, but the series share a common bond in how they depict the modern world and the public's distrust of the police. Long gone are the days when there are clear protagonists and antagonists on display based on who does what. Instead, the shows leave the moral dilemmas up to the audience to analyze and process.