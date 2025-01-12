Juror #2 Ending Explained: What Happens To Justin Kemp

Though Faith Killebrew is depicted as somewhat of a careerist, intent upon winning the case against James Sythe and being elected as District Attorney, she's also shown grappling with her own personal crisis at the end of the movie. After figuring out Justin's involvement in the death of Kendall Carter, Killebrew is visibly uncomfortable with her triumph in the case. As such, when Justin opens his front door at the end of the film, we are at least supposed to infer that things aren't over for him.

Just what Killebrew intends to do in this instance remains ambiguous, but there's a reason Clint Eastwood focuses on her post-case consternation. She's clearly not at peace with having jailed someone for a crime they didn't commit, so when she shows up at Justin's house, she almost certainly isn't there to follow his advice and leave him to his quiet family life. As the camera slow-zooms on both Killebrew and Justin's faces, we're also given the sense that the two are being brought inexorably back together, and Justin's expression in particular doesn't portend anything good for him.

Considering the film's core themes and its interrogation of justice and the U.S. justice system, that closing scene could be interpreted as Eastwood making his final statement on whether truth and justice are, indeed, the same. At least, the director seems to be making a statement about the immutable link between the two. Killebrew could very well have left Justin to his life, and there would have been the appearance of cosmic balance. A likely gang member with violent tendencies would have been locked up. A mother and child would have their husband and father present. And a District Attorney would maintain her untarnished career. But Killebrew's appearance in these final moments shows she cannot live with her decision, and is thereby an emphatic statement about the ineluctability of truth. Or perhaps more specifically, the undeniable link between truth and the film's other big theme, morality. Things might seem okay on the surface, but as Eastwood sees it, truth and justice aren't about how things seem, but are tied to a universal morality that keeps score regardless of whatever casuistry humanity uses to let themselves off the hook. It's the film's grappling with such important ideas as this that are part of the reason "Juror #2" should have been a big box office hit and not relegated to the annals of streaming history.