The Best Streaming Releases You Didn't Watch In November 2024

(Welcome to Under the Radar, a column where we spotlight specific movies, shows, trends, performances, or scenes that caught our eye and deserved more attention ... but otherwise flew under the radar. In this edition: Megan Park's "My Old Ass," Steve McQueen's "Blitz," and Clint Eastwood's "Juror #2" lead our picks for November.)

I know, I know. Thanksgiving is behind us, the holiday season lurks ahead, and all those Best of 2024 lists aren't going to write themselves. Caught in this weird liminal space, November is hardly an ideal time to release smaller hidden gems or auteur-driven projects — not if you don't want to be swallowed up completely by box office behemoths like "Moana 2," "Gladiator II," and "Wicked," that is. Even the close proximity to award's season isn't a guarantee of leading anyone to the promised land. In fact, that might actively work against most hopefuls, considering just how many contenders are all jockeying for attention at the same time during this hectic period of the year. It ain't easy making a movie with a budget under $100 million these days, folks, let alone ones telling original stories that dare not to be based on any pre-existing IP. Releasing them in November, of all months, only makes things that much harder.

But let's maybe hold off on closing the book on 2024 just yet. November might be over, but our obsessive quest to be fully-informed moviegoers never ends. For those looking to play a last-minute game of catchup before the year's officially out, here are three must-see movies coming in just under the wire from last month that deserve their moment in the sun.