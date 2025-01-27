Why Logan Director James Mangold Hates Cinematic Universes

It's hard to build a shared cinematic universe, but that hasn't stopped Hollywood from trying, and trying, and trying again. After Marvel proved that interconnected storylines spread across multiple movies was a recipe for box office dominance, everybody started giving it a go. But few have been successful, and none have managed to match the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which remains the biggest box office franchise of all time.

For a while it looked as though the "John Wick" franchise had a thing or two to teach the industry about building a connected universe, but the abysmal "Continental" TV show confirmed what most of us surely knew: that Keanu Reeves was the real draw the whole time. Universal's planned "Dark Universe" also went out with a whimper before it really had a chance to get going, while Warner Bros.' ill-fated DC Extended Universe wrapped up in ignominious fashion in 2023 with a string of box office duds.

But none of this has chastened the industry. James Gunn and his DC Studios are gearing up to try and reintroduce audiences to a new shared DC timeline, with the "Superman" trailer unveiling not just a movie, but a whole new universe. Elsewhere, the guy who turned Winnie the Pooh into a nightmarish perversion of A.A. Milne's original vision has also threatened to make a string of movies in the "Twisted Childhood Universe" that will similarly warp other beloved figures of innocence. There are also several other horror movies quietly building their own shared universes.

But why? Is this all in pursuit of some sort of higher artistic vision that can only be facilitated by stuffing movies with Easter eggs for other movies? Well, according to "Logan" director James Mangold, who also helmed the new Bob Dylan biopic "A Complete Unknown," shared universes are not only far too prevalent, but they also represent the death of storytelling altogether.