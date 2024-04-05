Every Movie Planned For The Twisted Childhood Universe

Establishing a shared cinematic universe is hard. Take Warner Bros. and DC's attempt at matching the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, for instance. Though it had some commercial successes, the DC Extended Universe ultimately disintegrated over the course of several recent box office bombs that included superheroic flop "The Flash." Then, there was Universal, with its ill-fated Dark Universe, which would have seen updated takes on classic Universal monsters inhabiting a shared timeline that would ultimately lead to some sort of monster team-up. Unfortunately, the whole thing failed almost instantly with the disappointment that was 2017's "The Mummy."

Now, with the almighty MCU even struggling to maintain its dominance amid the deluge of "content" being pumped out in its name, it seems harder than ever to construct and maintain a successful shared cinematic universe. But that won't stop horror director Rhys Frake-Waterfield, who is now threatening an entire interconnected franchise based on his twisted versions of beloved childhood characters.

Things kicked off in less than auspicious fashion with 2023's "Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey," a humorless bloodbath of a film that took advantage of the fact that A. A. Milne's charming tale of childhood innocence had entered the public domain, notching just 3% on the almighty Tomatometer in the process. Undeterred (and buoyed by his film's $5 million box office take on a $50,000 budget), Frake-Waterfield pushed ahead with a sequel, "Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2," which was generally a better film (though critics still weren't all that impressed).

Now, with the "Blood and Honey" saga firmly established, we're witnessing the beginning of what Frake-Waterfield has dubbed the "Twisted Childhood Universe," with several other films based on similarly warped versions of classic children's' characters set to debut over the next few years. Here's everything Frake-Waterfield and his co-conspirators have planned.