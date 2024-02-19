Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood And Honey 2 Director Won't Let Bad Reviews Stop Him

Winnie the Pooh entered the public domain in 2022, and director Rhys Frake-Waterfield immediately took full advantage. His 2023 movie "Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey" was a slasher film where an adult Christopher Robin finds himself being hunted down by his old childhood friends, Winnie and Piglet. It's a gory nightmare of a movie made popular by the gimmick of having its killers be the sweet, cuddly characters we've all grown up loving.

The movie was not well-received by critics, mainly because it doesn't offer a whole lot beyond the initial shock value of its premise. As /Film's own Witney Seibold put it in his review, "'Blood and Honey' will disappoint fans of Pooh, fans of irony, and fans of horror. Don't bother." But despite the movie's 3% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it was still a clear-cut financial success, making $5 million at the international box office despite its reported budget of under $100,000. This is particularly impressive considering the movie was aiming to make most of its profits from video-on-demand services, not its theatrical release.

The success was enough to earn the movie a sequel, as well as enough to prevent Frake-Waterfield from worrying too much about the critics. "I've kind of brushed all that aside. You've just got to keep going," he said in an interview with SFX magazine. He also noted that the negative attention is a big part of what helped the movie do so well in the first place: "That element is what's made it blow up to the kind of scale it has. It's like lightning in a bottle. It's attracting people, making the film go crazy."