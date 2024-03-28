Horror Sequel Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey 3 Will Continue To Murder, Slash Copyright Law
It's official: Winnie the Pooh is getting his very own horror trilogy. That's right! Even though "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2" just hit theaters for a limited engagement through Fathom Events, Jagged Edge Productions has announced that a third installment in the franchise is already underway. The so-called Twisted Childhood Universe continues to expand by the day.
According to Variety, Rhys Frake-Waterfield and Scott Chambers of Jagged Edge Productions have confirmed a third installment in the budding franchise based on the beloved characters created by A.A. Milne. But since they entered the public domain a couple of years ago, the filmmakers have taken a great deal of creative license and turned them into feral, murderous creatures. The experiment has worked as the first "Blood and Honey" was a genuine box office surprise, pulling in more than $5 million on a budget of less than $50,000.
Plot details for the third installment have not been revealed at this time. It will reportedly have a bigger budget than the previous films, though. It will also introduce even more characters from the original "Winnie the Pooh" universe including Rabbit, the heffalumps, and the woozles.
An unlikely horror franchise is born
In addition to the third film in this franchise, the producers also recently revealed plans for an entire universe of movies based on beloved childhood characters, with an "Avengers"-style crossover film coming out in 2025 called "Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble." It will include characters from movies like "Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare," "Bambi: The Reckoning," and "Pinocchio Unstrung" which are all already well underway. So they are quite busy, and it's possible that "Blood and Honey 3" will have to wait until the first phase of this shared universe has been executed.
The first "Pooh" film wasn't particularly well-received (to put it lightly), but money talks, and the filmmmakers wasted no time getting "Blood and Honey 2" going. With a budget 10 times bigger, the sequel was met with a surprising amount of critical praise out of the gate and has largely seemed to go over better with both critics and audiences alike. Given how cheaply the company has been able to make the films and the cultural impact they've managed to have, it's not hard to see why a third movie is already in the works.
Rhys Frake-Waterfield directed both installments in this franchise and is also on deck to direct "Poohniverse." Whether or not he also returns for the third movie remains to be seen, but he seems to have his hands full. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available.
"Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2" is in theaters now.