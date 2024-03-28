Horror Sequel Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey 3 Will Continue To Murder, Slash Copyright Law

In addition to the third film in this franchise, the producers also recently revealed plans for an entire universe of movies based on beloved childhood characters, with an "Avengers"-style crossover film coming out in 2025 called "Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble." It will include characters from movies like "Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare," "Bambi: The Reckoning," and "Pinocchio Unstrung" which are all already well underway. So they are quite busy, and it's possible that "Blood and Honey 3" will have to wait until the first phase of this shared universe has been executed.

The first "Pooh" film wasn't particularly well-received (to put it lightly), but money talks, and the filmmmakers wasted no time getting "Blood and Honey 2" going. With a budget 10 times bigger, the sequel was met with a surprising amount of critical praise out of the gate and has largely seemed to go over better with both critics and audiences alike. Given how cheaply the company has been able to make the films and the cultural impact they've managed to have, it's not hard to see why a third movie is already in the works.

Rhys Frake-Waterfield directed both installments in this franchise and is also on deck to direct "Poohniverse." Whether or not he also returns for the third movie remains to be seen, but he seems to have his hands full. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available.

"Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2" is in theaters now.