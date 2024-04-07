One Of The Best Parts Of Logan Was Copied From A Classic Gene Hackman Film

Superhero movies were nearing their maximalist peak in 2017 — "Avengers: Infinity War" was a year away, while the DC Extended Universe was self-destructively racing toward "Justice League" without a roadmap or significant audience buy-in — when James Mangold quietly, confidently subverted the genre with "Logan." There had been attempts at revisionist superhero films before, but they were mostly based on/influenced by explicitly revisionist graphic novels (e.g. Zack Snyder's "Watchmen" and Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy). Josh Trank's "Chronicle" was probably the boldest of the bunch, but that was a top-to-bottom original.

Mangold's "Logan" was different. It used Hugh Jackman, the man who'd been playing Wolverine for 17 years, to tell an X-Men tale that branched out from the film franchise's narrative to depict a Logan in physical decline. Nothing lasts forever — not even, apparently, Wolverine's mutant healing process. He is in unremitting pain, and each altercation plunges him deeper into agony. He is dying.

Most studios would never let a filmmaker kill off one of its most bankable characters (even in a one-off movie), but 20th Century Fox let Mangold and Jackman make a "Shane"/"Paper Moon" hybrid loaded with R-rated violence and one very final death. It didn't look or sound like a superhero movie, which was due to a series of peculiar choices made by Mangold and his collaborators. And the one aspect of the film that blows me away every time I watch the film is the score by Marco Beltrami. It's somber, soulful and wholly without precedent in the superhero genre. Where do you get an idea like that? According to Mangold, you watch Francis Ford Coppola's "The Conversation."