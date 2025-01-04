5 Years Ago, Robert Downey Jr.'s Big Post-Iron Man Movie Was A Box Office Disaster

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

"At that point I was bulletproof. I was the guru of all genre movies." Those are the words of Robert Downey Jr. in 2023 as "Oppenheimer" was making its way to theaters. That film went on to win "Best Picture" and made nearly $1 billion worldwide. It also won RDJ an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. The point in time he was talking about? Around 2017 when he was cast in a film called "The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle," later shortened to just "Dolittle."

The resounding success of "Oppenheimer" cemented Downey as an unquestioned A-lister, even outside of the confines of "Iron Man" in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His turn as Tony Stark for more than a decade revived his career beyond even wildest expectations. It made him a global superstar rivaled only by the likes of Tom Cruise. However, the actor was not bulletproof, as evidenced by the disaster that was "Dolittle," the biggest flop of Downey's wild career. It's the movie that brought a star back down to Earth, for better or worse.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, we're looking back at "Dolittle" in honor of its fifth anniversary. We'll go over how the film came to be, how over-confidence seemed to derail the production, what happened when the movie hit theaters, what happened in the aftermath of its release, and what lessons we can learn from it several years removed. Let's dig in, shall we?