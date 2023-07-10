Why Robert Downey Jr. Thinks The Shaggy Dog And Dolittle Are Two Of The Most Important Films Of His Career

What Robert Downey, Jr. thinks is important and what the rest of us mere mortals think is important are two very, very different things. Ask anyone plugged into the pop culture zeitgeist about the movie star's biggest roles and you're almost certain to get an earful about his portrayal of Tony Stark throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or his incredibly raw take on journalist Paul Avery in David Fincher's "Zodiac," or even Harry Lockhart in Shane Black's "Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang." I'm still embargoed from revealing my thoughts on the upcoming "Oppenheimer," but it's not exactly going out on a limb to say that Christopher Nolan hypothetically gets more out of Downey, Jr. than anyone has in years.

But nope! Ask the man himself the same question and his answer is ... not what you'd expect. In a lengthy profile over at New York Times Magazine, the actor was feeling a little retrospective as he went long about this new post-Marvel phase of his career. With his unique ability to pick and choose whichever projects he wants, Downey, Jr.'s recent acting choices outside the Marvel machine have been a little curious. But out of all of them, he points towards two very specific oddities that stand out the most — the most recent debacle "Dolittle" in 2020, and "The Shaggy Dog" in 2006. Even weirder, however, is that his reasoning actually makes a ton of sense. Hear him out:

"Honestly, the two most important films I've done in the last 25 years are 'The Shaggy Dog,' because that was the film that got Disney saying they would insure me. Then the second most important film was 'Dolittle,' because 'Dolittle' was a two-and-a-half-year wound of squandered opportunity."

Sometimes, good things come from the most unexpected places.