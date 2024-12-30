Liam Neeson's Highest-Rated Movie On Rotten Tomatoes Isn't An Action Thriller

Once upon a time, in the years before 2009 when "Taken" somehow took cinemas by storm, Liam Neeson used to act in all different kinds of movies. Before "Taken" and its many sequels, Neeson starred in movies ranging from the ultra-saccharine Christmas romantic comedy "Love Actually" to genre fare like "The Haunting" remake and "Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace." He played Jean Valjean in the 1998 adaptation of "Les Misérables" and brought numerous historical figures to life, including Irish Republican Army founder Michael Collins, 18th-century Scottish highlander Rob Roy, and German industrialist and humanitarian Oskar Schindler.

Unfortunately, since "Taken," Neeson pretty much only stars in action thrillers, like his absolutely abysmal 2022 movie "Blacklight," which is currently the prolific actor's lowest Rotten Tomatoes score. He starred in plenty of great films before that, however, including one of director Steven Spielberg's best movies: the multiple Academy Award-winning "Schindler's List." It should come as no real surprise that "Schindler's List" is Neeson's top film on Rotten Tomatoes, as it has a 98% fresh rating from critics (and an always equally impressive 97% audience approval score). It's also a brilliant, haunting film that forces its audience to face some very difficult truths about humanity in one of its darkest hours. "Schindler's List" made the top of our best Liam Neeson movie picks, too, so let's take a look at what makes his performance in this film so special.