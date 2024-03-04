Why Liam Neeson 'Lost It' Before Shooting His First Scene For Schindler's List

Steven Spielberg's 1993 Holocaust drama "Schindler's List" is a harrowing experience just to watch, so one can only imagine what it was like filming it. The film is based on the true story of Oskar Schindler, a German industrialist and businessman who helped save the lives of more than a thousand refugees from the Holocaust. He would employ the mostly Polish-Jewish refugees in his factories throughout the war, which gave them protection as industrial workers. These saved refugees would go on to be called the Schindlerjuden, and their story would be shared with the world in the 1982 novel "Schindler's Ark" by Thomas Keneally. "Schindler's Ark" formed the basis for "Schindler's List," which starred Liam Neeson as Schindler, bringing the horrors of the Holocaust to life in stark black and white.

"Schindler's List" became an instant classic, winning seven Academy Awards including one for Best Picture and another for Best Director. While there is hope in the film because of Schindler's efforts, it's also a brutal look at how terrifying it was to be Jewish when it could very easily end up being a death sentence. That reality became crystal clear to Neeson just before filming his first scene, and it hit him something fierce.