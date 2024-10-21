Liam Neeson's Worst Movie, According To Rotten Tomatoes

There was a time when Liam Neeson played a variety of roles, starring as the titular benevolent industrialist in Steven Spielberg's "Schindler's List," for which he earned an Oscar nomination, and as Michael Collins in Neil Jordan's biopic of the Irish revolutionary. But somewhere along the way, the Irishman decided he was going to focus exclusively on playing grizzled badasses in a series of films that, honestly, have all coalesced into the same movie in this writer's head.

It started with "Taken," Neeson's hit 2008 actioner in which he portrayed an ex-CIA officer who is forced to go on a violence-filled quest to recover his kidnapped daughter. The film birthed two sequels, a TV series, and as Witney Seibold noted in /Film's ranking of the "Taken" movies, an entire subgenre: "the Post-'Taken' Liam Neeson-is-a-Violent-Dude subgenre." 2022's "Blacklight" is one example of this highly specific genre, and put simply, it's not very good. Certainly, "Blacklight" is no "Taken," even as it tries to use the same preternaturally competent badass archetype established by Neeson in that original movie.

To be clear, "Blacklight" is not a "Taken" movie, but it still kind of is. Directed and co-written by Mark Williams, of "Ozark" fame, the film stars Neeson as FBI fixer Travis Block, for whom murder is, to quote his character, "not on the menu." Soon, however, killing becomes a favorite dish for Block after he uncovers a government conspiracy that involves his own agency offing people in the name of national security. In a twist on the retired agent being forced back into action trope, Block tries to retire from the FBI but is prevented from doing so by his boss. This culminates in the fixer's family being kidnapped: cue Liam Neeson punching and shooting people. It's "Taken," it's a "Taken" movie.

Williams also directed Neeson in the 2020 film "Honest Thief," which currently has a 41% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. While that might seem like a poor showing from the duo, it's a heck of a lot better than the score for "Blacklight."