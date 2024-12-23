Montana Jordan's Favorite Part Of Playing Georgie Cooper On Young Sheldon

Few spin-offs in the history of television were quite as successful as "Young Sheldon." It certainly never hurts when the show that generated the spin-off, in this case, "The Big Bang Theory" was itself wildly popular, much like how "Cheers" eventually gave birth to "Frasier." Instead of going the sitcom route, this series focused on Sheldon Cooper's younger years growing up in Texas, using a multi-cam format without a live audience. A bit part of the show's appeal is getting to know Sheldon's family, including his younger brother Georgie, named after their father.

The young Georgie Cooper was played by Montana Jordan in all 141 episodes of "Young Sheldon" across its seven season run. So, what attracts a young actor like Jordan to a role like that, particularly for such a long time? In a 2021 interview with Glitter, the actor spoke about what initially attracted him to the show. In short, the role of Georgie lined up with Jordan's real life.

"When I first read the role of Georgie, I thought I was reading an autobiography. Everything lined up to my life back in Texas. I played football, and I always got in trouble for having a messy room. I mean I could sit here and name 100 things that me and Georgie have in common."

Jordan may be in his 20s now but when the show first hit the airwaves in 2017, he was just beginning life as a teenager. Actors tend to draw from life experience as much as they can. With Georgie mirroring his life up to that point, it makes sense why Jordan would be interested in the role. It also explains why Chuck Lorre and the producers saw it fit to cast him.