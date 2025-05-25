Young Sheldon's Final Scene Was Planned From The Beginning

Even from the get-go, viewers had an idea of how "Young Sheldon" was going to end, and that would be with the death of the titular character's father, George Cooper Sr. (Lance Barber). That tragic event did come to pass, though series creator Chuck Lorre later admitted that he regretted the decision to establish George Sr.'s death on "The Big Bang Theory." As such, it makes sense that "Young Sheldon" actually ends on a somewhat high note, as Sheldon (Iain Armitage) stands in front of the Caltech sign, where he's approached by a professor who asks him if he's lost. After Sheldon tells the professor that he's "exactly where [he's] supposed to be," he continues walking on the Caltech campus, with the intro of Dire Straits' 1985 hit "The Walk of Life" playing over the scene.

In a 2024 interview with Variety, executive producer Steve Holland explained that this hopeful last moment was planned from the start as a way to offset the sad tone of George's death and subsequent funeral in the first part of the "Young Sheldon" series finale. "Our last moment was always going to be Sheldon at Caltech," he explained. "And, as we were writing, it just made sense after the death and the grief of the funeral, to end on a little bit of hope that Sheldon is walking off into this new chapter of his life where we know good things happen to him and a fun little Easter egg that no one will or should know."