The Young Sheldon Finale Has A Sweet Big Bang Theory Easter Egg You Probably Missed

As the first spin-off of "The Big Bang Theory," "Young Sheldon" initially felt like a dicey proposition. The potential was there for a zany sitcom that strained to get big laughs out of a child actor (Iain Armitage) who mimicked all of Jim Parsons' mannerisms and catchphrases. There was also the fact that viewers knew, through 12 seasons of meted-out backstory, Sheldon didn't have a particularly enjoyable childhood. Most importantly, we knew that he resented his father, who, according to Sheldon, was a philandering drunk.

We now know that showrunners Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, and Steve Holland eschewed the soundstage-bound, multi-camera aesthetic of "The Big Bang Theory" in favor of a single-camera approach that, tonally, sought to evoke the winsome nostalgia of "The Wonder Years." It worked. Fans of the long-running mothership show immediately embraced this new series, while, surprisingly, critics gradually fell in love with it, too.

As "Young Sheldon" approached the end of its seventh and final season, it faced a number of creative challenges. The biggest conundrum was how to deal with the death of George Cooper Sr. (Lance Barber). Though Molaro and Holland were pleased with how they sent off the character (who wound up being far more likable than viewers had been led to expect from Sheldon's remembrances on "The Big Bang Theory"), Lorre thinks they should've subverted expectations (and Sheldon's memory) by not killing George.

Less of a problem, but still tricky, was the series' final scene. Fans obviously wanted a grace note that put a fond, perhaps gently melancholic bow on the show's heartfelt run. Most viewers seem to agree that the writers stuck the landing, but they might not have realized the actor who shares the scene with Armitage was an easter egg cameo that tied both "The Big Bang Theory" and "Young Sheldon" together.