James Gunn's Superman Trailer Has A Secret Cameo From A Key DC Comics Villain

What are we, some kind of Suicide Squad? Okay, apologies for bringing back any bad memories from the previous regime of the DC franchise, but that's just what happens whenever I see a villainous team-up in the works these days. The "Superman" trailer doesn't reveal much of anything about the actual plot of the blockbuster, focusing instead on selling audiences on the look and feel of this reboot. Luckily, all we need is a little investigative elbow grease to start connecting the dots ourselves, with one particular DC Universe fan account having already done the legwork for us by posting the following screenshot:

It all has to do with the mysterious figure known as The Engineer. Going by the name of Dr. Angela Spica, the character has always straddled the line between antihero and all-out villain since her introduction in DC Comics in 1999. In the source material, The Engineer is associated with a renegade group of likeminded individuals called The Authority (which Gunn has actually described as a passion project of his previously). In the "Superman" footage, you can spot The Engineer in her distinctive outfit walking atop Lex Luthor's "LuthorCorp" building (or make that buildings, as it appears to be two towering skyscrapers connected by the aforementioned bridge) on her way to what will likely be a face-to-face meeting with Superman's archvillain. Although their interactions in the comics are few and far between, the two certainly share quite a lot in common in terms of brain power and ambition — two things that could easily result in them joining forces against the Man of Steel.

We'll find out for sure where all this is going when "Superman" hits theaters on July 11, 2025.