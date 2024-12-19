There Was One Clear Directive Driving James Gunn For Superman's New Costume

Todays marks the moment when one phase of the DC universe has come to an end, while another officially begins. All eyes have been trained intently on DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn and, specifically, the grand unveiling of his newest reboot of the Man of Steel with "Superman." Our first look at the poster for the film earlier this week went a long way towards teasing the new tone and style in Gunn's approach to the material, particularly with the deceptively effective tagline of "Look up." Not only does this riff on the world-famous, "Look, up in the sky! It's a bird! It's a plane! It's Superman!" quote but, to state the obvious, it also strongly implies that this version of the character is one who will inspire humanity to symbolically look up to the superhero as an aspirational figure. Now, we have a whole new trailer to devour and overanalyze for the foreseeable future ... along with a batch of new and exciting quotes from the "Superman" cast and crew.

On Monday evening in Los Angeles, Warner Bros. invited select journalists to a "Superman" press event — /Film's own Bill Bria included — where Gunn debuted the new footage, followed by a question and answer session afterwards. Of the many, many fascinating subjects covered (which you'll be able to find on our main page throughout the morning), one topic revolved around one of the biggest points of contention of all: the look of Superman's actual costume for this movie. And, to nobody's surprise, the debate mostly centers on that age-old question of trunks or no trunks.

What we may not have seen coming, however, is that star David Corenswet played the largest role in defining the directive behind his character's outfit. That, as it turns out, was making sure that the colors, the overall vibe, and, yes, the red trunks all made this Superman look as appealing to children as possible. Read on for more!