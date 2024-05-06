Superman First Look Divides Fans Of DC Fashion – But Who Is Right?

The wait is finally over! Superhero fans just received their first look at the newest version of the titular character in James Gunn's "Superman" and, well, let's just put it this way: The reaction was as inevitable as the ol' Boy Scout saving cats from trees, turning green at the sight of kryptonite, and suddenly becoming incognito after slipping on a pair of glasses. Believe it or not, fans wasted no time at all taking to social media to voice their strong opinions on actor David Corenswet's new look as Clark Kent/Superman. Deciding which faction is right is probably as much a fool's errand as bad guys putting Lois Lane in danger while Metropolis' Man of Steel is on the lookout.

For over a year since the project's initial announcement, those following this reboot closely have held their collective breath over all the aspects this fandom usually obsesses about: the casting, the logo, and the finer details of the super suit itself. Can a younger and relatively unknown actor exude the same type of movie-star charisma that Christopher Reeves channeled to such great effect in his "Superman" movies? Does the logo hint at which comic books Gunn is using for inspiration? Are modern audiences ready to accept another live-action Superman who dares to wear the red trunks again? And, most importantly of all, will Superman ever finish putting on his boots so he can deal with that purple eyeball wrecking the city in the background?

Some of these questions have now been definitively answered, while others remain up in the air for future teases — or perhaps the release of the movie itself — to fully confirm. What's beyond dispute, however, is the fact that diehards and casual fans alike have thoughts on this big reveal. Let's break it all down.