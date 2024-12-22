10 Classic Horror Movie Flops That Deserve A Modern Remake

Remakes are pretty common in the horror genre, but not necessarily popular and not always good. Studios that own classic intellectual properties like "A Nightmare on Elm Street" or "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre" obviously want to monetize them, but longtime fans have a hard time getting past anyone besides Robert Englund as Freddy Krueger or Gunnar Hansen as Leatherface. It's a problem at least as old as Universal's classics — Bela Lugosi and Boris Karloff were not the only actors to play Dracula and Frankenstein's monster, respectively, but they are the names and faces that everyone remembers and loves from the Universal Monsters movies.

So why remake the hits? Why not remake flops instead? Sure, some of those flops may have intense fan bases, but imagine how many more people would love them if the concept were done better the second time around? A clever notion that maybe wasn't executed as well as it could have been the first time is much better fodder for a remake than an essentially perfect slasher movie like "Halloween."

That's why we've assembled a list of 10 classic horror flops that deserve a modern remake, and it's full of inspired ideas that were spoiled by studio interference, incongruous tonal shifts, poor marketing, and even a sudden death. In all cases, we see the potential there for somebody to try again. After all, sometimes the remakes are even better.