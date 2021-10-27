Harvey Weinstein Shortened Good Will Hunting's Theatrical Release To Screw Over Robin Williams

Here is the full quote about the "Good Will Hunting" situation from Smith, who spent the first 15 years of his career working almost exclusively for the Weinsten brothers:

"I remember they pulled that movie out of theaters while it was still earning at the time. It was doing incredibly well, and the deal that they'd made with Robin was a high-percentage first-dollar gross—a movie-star deal—and it was great, because instantly by putting Robin in the movie their pre-sales paid for the whole f***ing film. So, the movie was paid for and then the movie was making money hand over fist and made over $100 million. From what I remember, Robin's split would be even greater and he'd get a bigger percentage if it crossed $100 million, so every dollar the movie made at the theatrical box office would have to be split—I'm not sure if it was a 50/50 split—with Robin Williams. I was on the movie as a co-executive producer, so we were privy to some details, and I remember the day when 'Good Will Hunting' was leaving theaters and it felt weird because it was like, 'Wait? There's all this Oscar buzz, so why would you pull it if it was just making money?' And they did it because keeping it in theaters meant that more of the money would go to Robin, whereas the moment it went to video the split wasn't Robin-heavy. It was hamstrung because greed."

While the story is certainly believable, according to The Numbers, "Good Will Hunting" seemed to have a natural progression during its long theatrical life where it grossed $138 million stateside and $225 million globally. But one thing that does line up is that the theater count for the film did begin to drop precipitously right after the Academy Awards on March 23, 1998. A better strategy may have been to increase the theater count after the awards triumph, something they had done on other films like "Shakespeare in Love," but clearly the Weinsteins chose not to.

This would not be the last time the Weinstein brothers would screw the late Robin Williams out of a paycheck. In 2003, Williams was scheduled to reunite with both his "Good Will Hunting" co-star Matt Damon and "The Fisher King" director Terry Gilliam for "The Brothers Grimm" in the sidekick/antagonist role of Cavaldi, but the Weinstein's low-balled him on his offer to such an extent that he walked away from the movie, infuriating Gilliam. Williams was replaced by Peter Stormare.