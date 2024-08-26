The Underrated Sci-Fi Film That Gave Patrick Stewart His First On-Screen Kiss

Tobe Hooper's 1985 sci-fi vampire film "Lifeforce" is one of the stranger genre exercises of its era. It was produced by the Cannon Group, an exploitation movie house founded in Israel by B-movie luminaries Menahem Golan and Yoram Globus, so it comes with a schlocky imprimatur right out of the gate. "Lifeforce" also has plenty of traditionally schlocky elements, including space vampires, amazing monster effects (it has one of the best practical living corpses in film history), and extensive nudity. The first detail many may remember from "Lifeforce" is the vision of actor Mathilda May wandering around a space laboratory without a stitch of clothing.

The rules of the space vampires in "Lifeforce" aren't entirely clear, as Texan director Hooper was more interested in a sense of dread than plot clarity. It seems that the space vampires can not only shape-shift, but also subsist by "drinking" lightning-light energy out of the faces of their victims. They're also psychic and can take the form of anyone inside your mind. This is why the vampire chose to look like a nude Mathilda May; the vampire reached into the mind of Dr. Carlsen (Steve Railsback) and found the ultimate example of femininity.

Later in the film, the vampire takes possession of a character named Dr. Armstrong, who's played by Patrick Stewart prior to his "Star Trek" fame. When Dr. Armstrong was injected with an eerie hypnotism drug, the vampire spirit inside him emerged. The vampire wanted to lure Carlsen closer and closer and "kiss" the lifeforce out of his body. Hooper, however, decided to depict Carlsen drifting closer and closer to kissing a seductive Patrick Stewart. When the vampire finally got her mouth on Carlsen, it was between Railsback and Stewart. As surprising as it may seem, this was Stewart's first-ever on-screen kiss.