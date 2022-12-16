Michael Mann's Bizarre Horror Classic The Keep Is Getting A Remake From Horror Legend Greg Nicotero

How about some unexpected news to help kick off this Friday morning? "The Keep," which was famously adapted for the big screen by the great Michael Mann back in 1983, is getting a remake. The news comes to us directly from author F. Paul Wilson and, what's more, none other than Greg Nicotero is the one who will be directing this take on the rich material.

Wilson took to Twitter to reveal that a deal has been closed following a great deal of legal wrangling. "2 days ago, after a year and a half of lawyering between the 'purchaser' and my side at ICM, I signed an option/purchase agreement with Greg Nicotero for the remake of The Keep. Greg is a longtime fan of the book and he's got the chops to do a worthy adaptation," he said. Unfortunately, no further information has been revealed. No word on when filming will begin, who will star, or if a studio/streaming service has boarded the project yet. But, on the surface, it's pretty intriguing news. As for the story at hand? A synopsis for the book reads as follows: