10 Best Ken Marino Movies & TV Shows, Ranked

In the Adult Swim parody series "Children's Hospital," Ken Marino joins creator Rob Corddry and reunites with "The State's" David Wain (as well as Jonathan Stern of "Wet Hot American Summer") for a hilariously disconcerting send up of hospital dramas like "Grey's Anatomy" and "ER." Marino is part of the core cast as Dr. Glenn Richie, the love interest of Lake Bell's Dr. Catholomule "Cat" Black. He first played this character in Wain's anthology film "The Ten," though Wain has since said that "Children's Hospital" could be considered a loose prequel to the events seen in his movie.

Starting with Season 4, Marino began serving as one of the series' co-executive producers. This allowed him to have a hand in the creative direction of the season, which took "Children's Hospital" down a more ambitious road than it had previously sought. "[In Season 4] everything kind of seems like it's breaking away and we're doing something slightly special, you know, like they were all special episodes," Marino told Daily Actor back in 2012 while comparing the style of the season to the special "Do The Right Thing" homage from the one previous.

After nodding to "Community" (which also did ambitiously hyper-stylized episodes and even featured Corddry frome time to time), he opined that the absurdity of the series meant they could take risks other shows wouldn't. "I mean 'Children's Hospital' just kind of does anything, we have the freedom to do anything on that show, because you don't have to emotionally connect to the characters," he continued. "It's simply there to be funny and to be ridiculous and so that's the goal each time we write a script or perform it."