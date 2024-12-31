Who Does Luna Lovegood Marry In The Harry Potter Universe?

Because the "Harry Potter" book series is written mostly from Harry's point of view, many minor characters get remarkably little page time to make a proper impression. Particularly in the first few books where the author was trying to keep the pace light and breezy, you'd be surprised on reread by how little material we got of fan-favorite characters like Neville, McGonagall, the Weasley twins, and so on. The focus is pretty much always on the core trio of Harry, Ron, and Hermione, with everyone else just stopping by here and there. Even Dumbledore, whose presence looms so large over the entire series, only talks to Harry about once every two hundred pages or so. In fact, the two barely converse at all in "Prisoner of Azkaban." (Hermione actually gets more time with him than Harry in the film.)

Luna Lovegood's one of many characters who punches way above her page count. She pops up out of nowhere in "Order of the Phoenix" and she's absent for large stretches of "Deathly Hallows," but through sheer force of quirkiness she's become a top ten character for a ton of readers and viewers. It helps that she's the series' first in-depth introduction to the house of Ravenclaw, and that her aloof airiness means there's a refreshing lack of relationship drama with her compared to the rest of the teen characters.

The result is that, 17 years after the final book concluded, a lot of fans are still invested in what happens to Luna after the Battle of Hogwarts. We have no doubt she'd succeed in life, perhaps as the new Hogwarts divination professor, but who would she marry? A lot of fans wanted her to end up with Neville and a lot of other fans wanted her to end up with Harry. But assuming J.K. Rowling is to be believed, Luna's husband is someone no book reader could've predicted. As Rowling explained in a 2007 interview: