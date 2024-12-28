Where Was Dune Filmed? Every Major Location, Explained

It's hard to imagine where Denis Villeneuve began when he first took on the task of giving Frank Herbert's "Dune" the big screen adaptation it deserved. The supposedly "unfilmable" book had lived up to that reputation multiple times before the French Canadian filmmaker came to it. David Lynch's "Dune" had plenty wrong with it, even while it retains many defenders, and the Sci-Fi Channel shows were never going to be able to provide the spectacle required for a truly effective adaptation. While all the "Dune" adaptations had their charms, then, none really ever felt like they'd fulfilled the cinematic promise of Herbert's novel.

Finally following through on that promise is just one of the reasons Villeneuve's two "Dune" movies are as impressive as they are. But for the director, simply deciding where to shoot this galaxy-spanning epic must have been a vertiginous experience. The book mostly takes place on the planet Arrakis, with brief excursions to the Harkonnen planet, Giedi Prime, and House Atreides' homeworld of Caladan. But even if the whole thing took place on the arid desert plains of Arrakis, that would have been enough of a challenge in and of itself. After all, how do you make two almost three-hour long movies feel diverse and interesting when a vast amount of scenes take place on sand, sand dunes, and more sand?

The way Villeneueve and his team answered this question is fascinating in and of itself, using multiple deserts throughout the Middle East as stand-ins for Arrakis. But there was so much more to crafting the world of "Dune" and "Dune: Part Two." Here are all the filming locations that were used to conjure the epic majesty of Villeneuve's two films.