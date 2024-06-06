How Dune 2 Shot In An Italian Sanctuary Where No Movie Was Allowed Before

Before director Denis Villeneuve and production designer Patrice Vermette put their talents to work, "Dune" and "Dune: Part Two" were in danger of being a tad visually monotonous. With the first film in particular, there's only so much you can do aesthetically with a movie that takes place entirely on an arid, desert planet. Still, we did get a look at the Atreides' native planet of Caladan at the top of "Dune," which provided a nice counterpoint to the sepia hues that dominated the rest of the film. For the sequel however, Villeneuve not only ratcheted up the action, but gave us even more of a visual feast.

While "Dune: Part Two" was still somewhat of a bleak blockbuster, most of the gloominess came from the film's finale, in which Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) embraces his ascension to the Emperor's throne and dismisses his true love, Chani (Zendaya), in the process. It serves as a grim statement on the fallacy of a belief in messiahs, with Paul ordering his Fremen troops into battle against the great houses as the film closes.

Otherwise, though, "Dune: Part Two" was much more diverse visually than its predecessor, giving us our first glimpse of Geidi Prime exteriors, which were all shot in infra-red to create a ghostly monochrome aesthetic, complete with influence from "Nosferatu." The sequel also introduces new design languages to Villeneuve's duology. When Emperor Shaddam IV (Christopher Walken) touches down on Arrakis, for example, his "Emperor's tent" takes up residence on the barren Arrakis plains, sporting a design that was inspired by Rolex watches.

With "Part Two," we also got some brief glimpses of yet another planet in the Dune universe: the Imperial planet of Kaitain. For scenes set on the Emperor's homeworld, Villeneuve and his crew were granted access to a previously off-limits Italian sanctuary.