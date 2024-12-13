Does Kraven The Hunter Set Up More Marvel Movies From Sony?

In all honesty, it's inaccurate to say that "Kraven the Hunter" contains zero hints at future adventures of these characters and this universe. The film was conceived and shot as if there would be more to come, after all, and hasn't been completely scrubbed of those elements. For one thing, the entire movie is the origin story of Sergei Kravinoff aka Kraven the Hunter (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), not just how he came to obtain his superpowers but also who his family is, where he gets his comic-accurate costume from, and why he may have fought Spider-Man in the future (to that last point: he has a debilitating fear of spiders that he inherited from his mentally ill mother).

The film also introduces the character of the Rhino (Alessandro Nivola), reimagined as a criminal kingpin who was experimented on by a mysterious scientist in New York City, who gave him an indestructible skin. That scientist is later referred to by name as Dr. Miles Warren, who comic fans know is (or will become) the villain known as The Jackal. At the end of the movie, Sergei's wayward brother, Dmitri (Fred Hechinger), tells Kraven about his own trip to visit Dr. Warren, and how the scientist has helped him develop his innate powers of mimicry to become the villain known as The Chameleon. It seems that "Kraven" was expecting Dr. Warren/The Jackal to become a major player in the future, either in a direct sequel or another spin-off.

Given the way the movie ends, however — a simple cut to credits, with no mid- or post-credit scenes — it seems clear that "Kraven the Hunter" won't be getting a sequel or spin-off appearance anytime soon. While numerous issues plague both this movie and several of the other Sony Spider-Man Universe films, the main problem at their center (aka the lack of Spider-Man) is something that could easily be fixed in the future. Well, depending on the plans of Marvel Studios and the various legal entanglements surrounding the character. Plus, the introduction of the multiverse and the popularity of the appearances from de-canonized superheroes in "Deadpool & Wolverine" could mean that Kraven and friends might turn up again one day. When it comes to the Sony Spideyverse, never say never, but don't hold your breath.