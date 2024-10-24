Venom: The Last Dance Ending Explained: Separate Ways

"The Last Dance" begins by introducing us to Knull (played by the director of the last "Venom" movie, Andy Serkis), a godlike extraterrestrial being who created the race of beings known as symbiotes long ago, only for the symbiotes to turn on their god once they saw the light and realized he's not really fun at parties with his whole "let me murder all of existence" vibe. Trapped by his offspring inside a place called Klyntar, which appears to be some sort of void made up of symbiote material, Knull yearns for escape to get his revenge and, oh yeah, murder all of existence (hey, an Elder God has gotta have hobbies). The only thing that can free Knull is something called the Codex, a biological skeleton key that can be forged if a symbiote chooses to resurrect its deceased host. Because Venom saved Eddie's life after Carlton Drake and the symbiote Riot (Riz Ahmed) killed Eddie during their battle at the end of the first "Venom," the Codex has been created in them, and thus Knull sends off his minion beasties known as Xenophages to search for Eddie and Venom (why can the Xenophages leave Klyntar but Knull cannot? Don't worry about it!).

Although we first see Eddie/Venom still temporarily stuck in the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to the events of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," they're very quickly able to stop worrying about purple aliens who love stones, as they're whisked back to their own universe, albeit still sloshed in a Mexican dive bar. They also seem to be out of sync with each other, as they can't even say their cool catchphrase "We are Venom" in unison. After freaking out the poor bartender (Cristo Fernández) and making a pitstop to beat up (and eat) some criminals running a dog fighting operation, Venom tells Eddie that he'd very much like to see New York City. Eddie reminds Venom that they're still fugitives from the law, as after the events of "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," Eddie has been blamed for the apparent death of Detective Mulligan (Stephen Graham) in San Francisco. Still, Eddie believes that someone from his past who's NYC based owes him a favor, and he and Venom hitch a ride on the outside of a commercial airplane, only to be waylaid by the arrival of the Xenophage. Venom/Eddie barely escape, as Venom explains to Eddie that the Xenophage can only track the Codex, and the Codex only emerges if Venom is fully transformed. Thus, the duo have now been stranded somewhere in the Nevada desert, with no transport and no way for Eddie to Venom out.