15 Popular Actors You Forgot Were In Hallmark Christmas Movies

Hallmark is known for having a pretty reliable stable of artists. Once an actor has starred in one of the many Hallmark Christmas movies out there, chances are, you'll start to see them over and over again. In fact, there are a small class of actors who can eke out a reliable living solely through their appearances in holiday films. Especially for a channel like Hallmark, which goes into sicko mode every fall, churning out dozens of Christmas movies to round out their calendar for the last few months of the year.

Aside from familiar faces, sometimes Hallmark manages to score an actor who is more well-known for their career outside of the holiday film ouevre. Often, they make little pit stops between other projects — sometimes they're content with a one-off appearance, other times they're assimilated into the Hallmark family, taking on more holiday films afterwards.

So grab some hot cocoa, and fire up your IMDb account, because these are some of the most popular actors who you probably forgot or never knew made appearances in Hallmark Christmas movies.