Netflix's Squid Game Season 2 Introduces The Show's First Trans Character

"Squid Game" season 2 spoilers follow.

One of the things that makes the hit Netflix series "Squid Game" so compelling is the wide range of individuals who decided to sign up for the games. It's a smart way to show that the real villain — rampant late-stage capitalism — impacts almost everyone who isn't filthy rich. As far-fetched as it may seem, many of us are just one bad decision, accident, or illness away from maybe seeing something like "Squid Game" as the only way out. It's scary stuff, and having characters that represent all different walks of life really drives the point home because the audience can relate. It also helps us empathize with characters who are experiencing something unique to us; I grew to have a lot of love for season 1's Player 067, Kang Sae-byeok (HoYeon Jung), and it's hard to imagine the first season without her.

The third episode of season 2 has brought in another character who will hit home for some audiences while introducing a foreign concept to others: Player 120, Hyun-ju (Park Sung-hoon), a transgender woman. Some (ignorant, bigoted) fans who miss the point of "Squid Game" entirely might see this as trying to force positive portrayals of transgender people down their throats, like the recent backlash with "Star Wars" fans over a trans clone trooper, but trans people exist and deserve to be depicted on screen just as much as any of the rest of us. There is one issue, however: Park is a cisgender man playing a transgender woman. Let's take a closer look at this character who's almost guaranteed to be controversial both in the show's native South Korea as well as here in the United States.