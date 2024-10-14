A New Star Wars Book Has Bigots Furious About A Character Introduced In 2022

Two years have gone by since Sister's introduction, and the usual gang of bigots have hardly noticed the inclusion of a trans clone trooper in the canon, largely because they probably aren't actually "Star Wars" fans and don't keep up with the lore. But now that this new book has come out, they are furious. But why?

Well, the first has to do with the fact that this book is being marketed for kids of all ages. They are under the false impression that the inclusion of trans folks, especially the positive acceptance of trans folks, is inappropriate for kids of any age, because being trans is somehow inherently tied to sex acts, even though gender identity and expression have nothing to do with sex.

That flies in the face of any reasonable reading of the situation, where kids of all ages should be shown acceptance of people of all walks of life and gender identities, simply because that's a good human thing to do. The rejection and disgust displayed at the mere mention of a trans clone in "Star Wars" is also bad behavior to model for kids. What happens when one of these bigots' kids turns out to be trans, and the kid remembers this silly stance about a trans clone? They won't feel safe, and they'll fear that their family won't protect them or love them because of this. That's why the suicide rate among trans folks is so high. Being welcoming helps to reverse that reality.

Meanwhile, others still think this is some form of "grooming" children. There has been a bizarre tactic among some of these bigots to accuse anyone who supports trans rights of being child groomers. Furthermore, some believe anyone having the temerity of having children who are trans is also child abuse. It doesn't make any sense, but then again, neither does bigotry. It's such a weird stance to take, though sadly, it's not unexpected. It also doesn't adhere to reality, but it's important to know it's out there so we can avoid those folks at best, and laugh at them at worst.

Another silly point being posited is that this is somehow forced diversity. Since Jango Fett was a man, he couldn't possibly have had a clone that was trans. But that also flies in the face of the canon built around the clones.