Star Wars: Jango Fett's Extended Death Scene Is Even More Brutal & Gross
The plot of George Lucas' 2002 sci-fi bouillabaisse "Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones" is difficult to follow, but one can rest assured that Jango Fett (Temuera Morrison) plays a crucial role. Early in the film, Senator Amidala (Natalie Portman) votes against a motion to create a massive army of clones in order to assist the Jedi — monk-like space police — in fighting a vague separatist movement. Her actions attract the attention of an assassin who, luckily, fails. Before the assassin can be interrogated, however, she is killed by her employer, the bounty hunter Jango Fett.
Jango Fett is also in league with a shadowy cadre of conspirators who have been — regardless of the above-mentioned vote — creating a clone army in secret. Thousands of clone soldiers have been grown on the ocean world of Kamino, each one of them taken from Jango Fett's genetic material. All the white-armored clone troopers seen later in the film look like Temuera Morrison beneath their uniforms. Jango Fett also requested that one of his clones be left to grow at a non-accelerated rate. The child clone is Boba Fett (Daniel Logan).
Multiple plot twists later, Jango finds himself in the middle of a gladiatorial arena where Amidala and her Jedi protector Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christiansen) have been sent to be executed. Anakin escapes, however, and all hell breaks loose when dozens of Jedi also show up on the scene. Monsters, lightsabers, and blasters all become involved. During the fracas, Jango battles the Jedi Mace Windu (Samuel L. Jackson) and is decapitated.
Jango Fett's violent end is shocking, of course, but it's not nearly as shocking as it could have been. The special features on the "Clones" DVD reveal an unfinished scene (sans CGI) wherein Jackson slices into Morrison's leg and severs his arm before taking off his head.
An enterprising Redditor named StayBombastic wanted to see what the extra-grisly version of the scene might have looked like if it had been completed, so they animated it themselves. Yes, it was plenty violent.
Mace Windu cuts up Jango Fett like cheese
The arena scene in "Attack of the Clones" is loaded with incident, and it featured more on-screen Jedi lightsaber action than any "Star Wars" film, before or since. Robot warriors are sliced into ribbons, guns are fired, and giant murder monsters maraud about the scene, killing indiscriminately. It would have been a bloodbath, only robots don't bleed and lightsabers instantly cauterize wounds. Mace Windu, at a crucial point in the fray, charges at Jango Fett. Jango fires his space-pistol at Mace Windu, but the Jedi blocks the blasts with his lightsaber, swinging the weapon wildly.
In the theatrical cut of "Clones," Mace swings his sword once, slicing the gun Jango was holding, and then again to remove his head. Hi headless body slumps to the ground. Boba Fett, it's worth noting, witnesses his father's death. In the original cut, however, there were more ... well, cuts. After Mace sliced Jango's gun, Jango took a step back to evade further violence. Mace, however, spins his lightsaber, cutting a gash in Jango's right leg. His leg isn't severed, but the wound looks to cut as deep at the bone. Not content, Mace swings his sword again, cutting into Jango's left shoulder. This takes his arm clean off.
The dismembered Jango doesn't have time to react before Mace severs his head. It's a brutal act of violence for a character that has displayed very few personality traits up to this point.
The theatrical cut lasts a total of maybe five seconds. The longer version adds an additional second. A lot can happen in that short span.
The publically-sourced restoration and re-cutting of "Star Wars" is, of course, a cottage industry unto itself. This kind of editing and FX tinkering is common online. Fans of violence can thank StayBombastic for the time and energy that went into adding that extra second of footage. It made a brutal scene just a skosh more exciting.
If you're interested in other fan edits of "Attack of the Clones," there are many renditions of the film on FanEdit.com.