Star Wars: Jango Fett's Extended Death Scene Is Even More Brutal & Gross

The plot of George Lucas' 2002 sci-fi bouillabaisse "Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones" is difficult to follow, but one can rest assured that Jango Fett (Temuera Morrison) plays a crucial role. Early in the film, Senator Amidala (Natalie Portman) votes against a motion to create a massive army of clones in order to assist the Jedi — monk-like space police — in fighting a vague separatist movement. Her actions attract the attention of an assassin who, luckily, fails. Before the assassin can be interrogated, however, she is killed by her employer, the bounty hunter Jango Fett.

Jango Fett is also in league with a shadowy cadre of conspirators who have been — regardless of the above-mentioned vote — creating a clone army in secret. Thousands of clone soldiers have been grown on the ocean world of Kamino, each one of them taken from Jango Fett's genetic material. All the white-armored clone troopers seen later in the film look like Temuera Morrison beneath their uniforms. Jango Fett also requested that one of his clones be left to grow at a non-accelerated rate. The child clone is Boba Fett (Daniel Logan).

Multiple plot twists later, Jango finds himself in the middle of a gladiatorial arena where Amidala and her Jedi protector Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christiansen) have been sent to be executed. Anakin escapes, however, and all hell breaks loose when dozens of Jedi also show up on the scene. Monsters, lightsabers, and blasters all become involved. During the fracas, Jango battles the Jedi Mace Windu (Samuel L. Jackson) and is decapitated.

Jango Fett's violent end is shocking, of course, but it's not nearly as shocking as it could have been. The special features on the "Clones" DVD reveal an unfinished scene (sans CGI) wherein Jackson slices into Morrison's leg and severs his arm before taking off his head.

An enterprising Redditor named StayBombastic wanted to see what the extra-grisly version of the scene might have looked like if it had been completed, so they animated it themselves. Yes, it was plenty violent.