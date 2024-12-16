Upcoming Chris Hemsworth Movies We're Excited To Watch
Deemed the Thunder from Down Under after his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Hemsworth has become a top-tier movie star that has drawn audiences in ever since he dared to pick up Mjolnir in 2011 as Thor. Since then, his talents have expanded beyond the franchise that made him famous. By now, we've seen him play everything from a race-car driver in the '70s to a cult-like leader and twisted warlord of a post-apocalyptic wasteland. Who says the guy doesn't have range?
So, what's next on the schedule for Hemsworth? Will the current God of Thunder be winding down from kicking up a storm in the MCU? As it stands, there's no confirmation on how many more swings at Thor he may have planned, although there are other projects he either has lined up or is reported to be attached to. With a bit of comedy there and the occasional henchman pummeling there, Hemsworth's to-do list looks interesting and there's plenty to get excited about. First and foremost, there's the inevitable return of his other bad-guy disposing hero dude that doesn't need a work tool to bring the pain, seeing as he's named after one.
Extraction 3
If you're not already an "Extraction" fan (aka an "Extractor Fan," thanks to us making that up just now), there are two reasons you absolutely should be. Firstly there's the non-stop Netflix action hit from 2020, "Extraction," that had Hemsworth introducing the world to Tyler Rake, a black-ops mercenary with a haunting past that tore through Bangladesh like an absurdly chiseled hurricane. Then in 2023, Rake returned, this time in the, ahem, cleverly titled "Extraction 2," in which he burst out of a Georgian prison in a 21-minute one-shot for the ages. It comes as no surprise then, that after the franchise's huge success on the streaming service so far, Hemsworth is set to rake up even more bad guys in "Extraction 3."
For the time being, the specifics of Rake's next mission are being kept under lock and key. One detail that should get everyone excited, however, is the potential return of shady middle-man/Rake handler, Alcott (played by Hemsworth's "Thor" costar Idris Elba), who teased that his boss wanted our hero on a new mission in "Extraction 2." Could "Extraction 3" be a two-person job pairing Rake with Alcott in the field? "Extraction" franchise director Sam Hargrave certainly teased as much when /Film interviewed him in 2023. Although he didn't want to give too much away, Hargrave did mention that, "Perhaps, who knows if Idris is involved, that'd be amazing and see these two expand this 'Extraction' universe. What that is exactly, I can't say at this time." Whatever happen, we hope it involves a reunion for two of the MCU's best-known Asgardians.
Transformers/G.I. Joe Crossover
While the animated film "Transformers One" didn't exactly light the box office on fire, Chris Hemsworth was by and large praised for his voice acting role as young Orion Pax, aka the one and future Optimus Prime. Daring to take on the leader of the Autobots after the legendary Peter Cullen allowed the star to carve a space for himself in the world of shape-shifting robots — one that might be getting a little bigger thanks to another legendary toyline. Indeed, it's been reported that Hemsworth is planning to go from starring in the animated "Transformers" universe to starring in the live-action "Transformers" and "G.I. Joe" crossover film that was teased at the end of 2023's "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts."
While the movie hasn't been given an official title just yet, Hemsworth is expected to play one of the human heroes who either faces off against or aligns themselves with the film's robots in disguise (rather than reprising his role from "Transformers One"). If things do go ahead, this would mark the second time Hemsworth has made a go at playing an All-American Hero after he missed out on playing Conrad Hauser aka Duke in 2009's "G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra" (a role that instead went to Channing Tatum). "All of a sudden I thought: this is it, I've missed it again. But then Thor came along," as Hemsworth revealed during a 2020 interview with GQ Magazine Australia (via Independent). Now, thanks to the actor's massive star power, he might actually get to play a Joe for real, only this time while standing next to a semi-truck that turns into a stoic robot that loves Linkin Park.
Prince Charming
The debut of the "Snow White" trailer might have left us tired about the direction Disney continues to head down with the live-action remakes of its animated classics, but Chris Hemsworth handling a particular role in a certain project might be enough to get us back on board with the Mouse House (assuming it actually comes to pass). In October 2024, news got out that Disney had approached the actor to play the lead in a movie about Prince Charming, the royal himbo who struggles to remember Cinderella's face after seeing her for one night and resorts to returning the glass slipper she left behind to find his true love.
Apparently, however, this Charming tale won't include Cinderella and will instead focus solely on the Prince she caught the eye of that fateful night she went out on the town with a pumpkin as her ride. The last update from the castle was that "Wonka" and "Paddington" director Paul King is set to call the shots, and is also co-writing the film's script with Simon Farnaby and Jon Croker.
In a time where the gaps are growing ever smaller between the release of Disney's animated movies and their live-action remakes (we're looking at you, "Moana"), it would be interesting to see if a Prince Charming-led "Cinderella" spin-off could actually work. Similar projects like "Maleficent" and "Cruella" have enjoyed success in the past, so perhaps this one will prove to be an off-kilter hit as well.
Thor 5
While there's an ever-growing schedule of big and small-screen offerings from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there's nothing confirmed just yet in regards to a fifth "Thor" movie. That's not to say the hammer-chucking hero at the center of it all isn't considering a return to the MCU. Following the somewhat disappointing critical and audience reception for "Thor: Love and Thunder," Chris Hemsworth has expressed interest at having another swing at the Norse god, mainly because he feels that the fans deserve it. In an interview with Vanity Fair, the actor confessed that Thor lost his way somewhat in his last solo outing, which saw the death of Janes Foster (Natalie Portman) and a wasted villain in the form of Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. "I got caught up in the improv and the wackiness, and I became a parody of myself. I didn't stick the landing," Hemsworth admitted.
In a 2022 appearance on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast, the actor gave the impression that he was unsure about Thor's future in the franchise he'd helped reach blockbuster breaking levels. "I don't know if I'm even invited back, but if I was, I think it would have to be a drastically different version in tone, everything, just for my own sanity... [laughs] Thor lost his mind that last one. He's got to figure it out now," as Hemsworth put it. In the House of Ideas that is the Marvel universe, that really could be anything, but we're sure Hemsworth's Norse god hero will nail something down eventually.