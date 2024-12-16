Upcoming Chris Hemsworth Movies We're Excited To Watch

If you're not already an "Extraction" fan (aka an "Extractor Fan," thanks to us making that up just now), there are two reasons you absolutely should be. Firstly there's the non-stop Netflix action hit from 2020, "Extraction," that had Hemsworth introducing the world to Tyler Rake, a black-ops mercenary with a haunting past that tore through Bangladesh like an absurdly chiseled hurricane. Then in 2023, Rake returned, this time in the, ahem, cleverly titled "Extraction 2," in which he burst out of a Georgian prison in a 21-minute one-shot for the ages. It comes as no surprise then, that after the franchise's huge success on the streaming service so far, Hemsworth is set to rake up even more bad guys in "Extraction 3."

For the time being, the specifics of Rake's next mission are being kept under lock and key. One detail that should get everyone excited, however, is the potential return of shady middle-man/Rake handler, Alcott (played by Hemsworth's "Thor" costar Idris Elba), who teased that his boss wanted our hero on a new mission in "Extraction 2." Could "Extraction 3" be a two-person job pairing Rake with Alcott in the field? "Extraction" franchise director Sam Hargrave certainly teased as much when /Film interviewed him in 2023. Although he didn't want to give too much away, Hargrave did mention that, "Perhaps, who knows if Idris is involved, that'd be amazing and see these two expand this 'Extraction' universe. What that is exactly, I can't say at this time." Whatever happen, we hope it involves a reunion for two of the MCU's best-known Asgardians.