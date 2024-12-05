Marvel's Ultimate Universe: One Year In #1 Introduces A New Nick Fury [Exclusive Preview]

The "Ultimate Universe" has been a defining phrase for the Marvel Comics of the 21st century. In 2000, Marvel rebooted their premier characters (Spider-Man, the X-Men, the Fantastic Four, and the Avengers) into a new universe that started over at the beginning.

"Ultimate Marvel" revised superheroes for the new millennium and was a smashing success. The Marvel Cinematic Universe owes as much to Mark Millar and Bryan Hitch's "The Ultimates" as it does to Stan Lee and Jack Kirby's early "Avengers" comics. But after running alongside the original Marvel comics from 2000 to 2015, the Ultimate Universe ended — still, you can't keep a good idea down.

In 2023, Marvel launched a new Ultimate Universe. Like the original Ultimate line, the new one offers a fresh start for new Marvel readers to hop on without overbearing and insular continuity. Keep in mind it's not a continuation of the old Ultimate continuity, just a revival of the branding and the concept. To help keep it all straight, here's the labels:

Original Marvel comics universe = Earth-616

2000 "Ultimate" universe = Earth-1610

2023 "Ultimate" universe = Earth-6160

Got it?

"Ultimate Spider-Man" (by writer Jonathan Hickman & alternating artists Marco Checchetto and David Messin) and "Ultimates" (by writer Deniz Camp and drawn mostly by Juan Frigeri) have been topping the monthly sales charts. Their only recent competition has been DC's competing "Absolute Universe" and Skybound Entertainment's "Transformers."

The next "Ultimate" book is a worldbuilding one-shot: "Ultimate Universe: One Year In #1" and Marvel has shared an exclusive preview of the issue with /Film. Among other things, this issue will introduce Ultimate Nick Fury. The original "Ultimate Marvel" was the first time that Fury was depicted as a black man. Hitch drew him to look like Samuel L. Jackson in "The Ultimates" (without permission), and then Marvel cast Jackson as Fury in their movies. "Samuel L. Jackson with an eyepatch" has become Fury's default look in the comics and other media. I get why — aside from MCU brand synergy, Nick Fury is the definition of a bad MFer, and no actor conveys that vibe as Jackson does.

However, the new (6160) Ultimate Marvel is using a Nick Fury resembling the one drawn by Jack Kirby and Jim Steranko during the 1960s: an eye-patched, grey-around-the-temples James Bond. Take a look at Rafael Albuquerque's cover of "Ultimate Universe: One Year In #1" below: