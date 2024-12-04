Why Joining M*A*S*H Was A 'Nerve-Wracking' Experience For Mike Farrell

The classic sitcom series "M*A*S*H" had a pretty expansive cast of characters as it followed the servicemembers assigned to the 4077th Mobile Army Surgical Hospital, and the main crew had some major changes over the years. In fact, only Captain "Hawkeye" Pierce (Alan Alda) appeared in every episode. Both Wayne Rogers, who played Hawkeye's roommate and BFF Trapper John, and McLean Stevenson, who played camp commander Colonel Henry Blake, left the series after the third season in large part because they felt like they were playing second fiddle to Alda, and that meant replacing their characters in some way. Both Trapper and Col. Blake were sent home by the army (though Blake's plane was shot down on the way, upsetting some viewers), and that meant the 4077th needed two new surgeons.

Enter Captain B.J. Hunnicutt, a good-natured Californian wife guy who becomes Hawkeye's new roommate and soon his soulmate new best friend, played by Mike Farrell. It had to be intimidating to join the cast of a successful sitcom with three seasons under its belt and even more intimidating to replace a beloved character, and on an episode of the interview web series "That's Classic!," Farrell explained that even though it all worked out for the best, joining "M*A*S*H" was initially a "terrifying" experience.