The Original Plan For M*A*S*H Involved A Lot More Marital Infidelity

The classic sitcom series "M*A*S*H" was incredibly ahead of its time, managing to get quite a bit of mature material past network censors. Sometimes that material had to deal with the anti-war nature of the series and the difficult conditions the characters found themselves in, and sometimes that material was just bawdy. Seriously, there are a lot of sex jokes in "M*A*S*H" and quite a few people are knocking combat boots, but originally there was going to be even more sex, and more adultery. There's already an awful lot of adultery on "M*A*S*H," with several major characters cheating on their spouses, but the original plan would have taken that up several notches.

The adultery in "M*A*S*H" has a complicated legacy — the early seasons are a bit more laid-back with the characters' morals and there's quite a bit of marital infidelity, while later seasons actually try to reconcile with this. In his book "Watching M*A*S*H, Watching America: A Social History of the 1972-1983 Television Series," author James H. Wittebols reveals that the original pilot would have made Captain Benjamin Franklin "Hawkeye" Pierce (Alan Alda) a married man who cheated on his wife, which would have honestly changed the entire series.