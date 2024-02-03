Blythe Danner Took A Leap Of Faith To Give M*A*S*H One Of Its Best Episodes

One of television's greatest cads is Army surgeon Benjamin Franklin "Hawkeye" Pierce, played by Alan Alda, on the classic sitcom series M*A*S*H. He's almost always hooking up with one nurse or another, but in one special episode, audiences got to see what happened when a woman truly captured his heart. In the season 4 episode "The More I See You," a nurse named Carlye ends up working in the MASH 4077 unit, and Hawkeye recognized her as the only woman (at that point) he had ever loved. She broke his heart and might even explain why he has such a negative view of marriage and even monogamy throughout the series, and their reunion is as chaotic as you might expect.

Carlye is played by actor Blythe Danner in the episode, and she's absolutely fantastic. She manages to feel totally at home in the world of "M*A*S*H" and has great onscreen chemistry with Alda, but apparently, she had to take a real leap of faith to even sign on for the episode at all. In "TV's M*A*S*H: The Ultimate Guide Book" by Ed Solomonson and Mark O'Neill, series creator Larry Gelbart revealed the story behind Danner's casting and the reasons for her initial reluctance.