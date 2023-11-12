The Creator Of M*A*S*H Always Regretted How The Show Handled Frank

Throughout its eleven season run, "M*A*S*H" was one of the best-written shows on television. The beloved Korean War-set sitcom effortlessly blended genres in a way that was rare for its time, balancing uproarious comedy with gut-wrenching tragedy. The show won an Emmy for its writing and was nominated for eleven more, even taking over two thirds of the nominations in 1974.

Even the best shows have some weak moments, though, and not every episode or story beat in "M*A*S*H" is a winner. Some of the show's plot points have aged poorly, especially in the early seasons, when jokester playboy Hawkeye's (Alan Alda) treatment of head nurse Margaret (Loretta Swit) crossed over into sexual harassment. Other bits are just silly, like a season 1 gag involving a gold spray-painted car that Alda often references as his and Wayne Rogers' barometer for how kooky the show could possibly get. "Wayne Rogers and I said to each other, where did we get gold paint in Korea? This is ridiculous," Alda told "CBS This Morning" in 2013. "Anytime a story line came up that really didn't seem credible to us, we would look at each other and say 'gold jeep,' but it didn't always help to say that."