Moana 2's Best Song Comes From A Character Mostly Hidden From Marketing
This article contains spoilers for "Moana 2."
"Moana" is arguably the best film from Walt Disney Animation Studios in the last 10 years, which meant "Moana 2" had a pretty massive shadow cast upon it from the very beginning. Originally intended to be a sequel series for Disney+, "Moana 2" was announced as a theatrical feature back in February 2024, and the House of Mouse has been keeping plot details pretty close to the chest. Back in August, a trailer was unleashed during the D23 celebration, which gave fans a look at a more mature Moana, the introduction of her little sister Simea, the crew joining her on her new journey, her reunion with the demigod Maui, the return of the Kakamora, and a mostly unseen threat, cloaked in dark purple light, that challenges everyone's favorite wayfinder. Not much is known about this movie's Big Bad, which will likely be a great surprise for audiences when they watch the film and realize that not only is this character not the Big Bad, but she's also the source of the best song on the soundtrack.
Lin-Manuel Miranda was the songwriter behind catchy tunes like "How Far I'll Go" and "You're Welcome," but the torch has been passed to Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear for "Moana 2." The duo is most well known for their Grammy Award-winning "The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical" and as the songwriters for "Mexican Pizza: The Musical," the Taco Bell-sponsored production featuring Doja Cat and Dolly Parton. As of publication, both "Beyond" and "Can I Get a Chee Hoo?" from "Moana 2" have been nominated for the 2024 Hollywood Music in Media Award for Best Original Song in an Animated Film, but for my money, it's the song "Get Lost" that will be the soundtrack standout — fitting a similar mold as "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from "Encanto."
Let me explain.
We should all be talking about 'Get Lost'
Both "Beyond" and "Can I Get a Chee-Hoo?" are great numbers in their own right, with "Beyond" fulfilling the time-honored tradition of Disney female protagonists' having a massive number showing off an impressive vocal range that serves as the heart of the film's plot. However, "Get Lost" is somewhat of a mysterious number — a cross between the deception of "Mother Knows Best" from "Tangled," Ursula's feigned empathy with "Poor Unfortunate Souls" in "The Little Mermaid," and the outright denial of truth in "I Won't Say (I'm in Love)" from Megara in "Hercules."
Performed by Awhimai Fraser as the shape-shifting Matangi, "Get Lost" is a life lesson hidden under the guise of a threat. Matangi is telling Moana she needs to embrace chaos, live dangerously, and stop being so strict with following the rules, which, depending on intent is either good advice or a perfect setup for a trap. Polynesian musical stylings blend perfectly with the dominant themes associated with Disney Villain songs, but as the post-credits scene shows, there may be more to Matangi than meets the eye.
I previously compared "Get Lost" to "We Don't Talk About Bruno," not because I think the song will have a similar Billboard chart-shattering performance, but because it's very obviously the best song on the soundtrack but will undoubtedly be outshined by the more familiar offerings. I can only speak for myself, but Barlow/Bear's music for "Moana 2" is incredibly strong, and part of that strength is their unique approach to songwriting that differentiates from Lin-Manuel Miranda's style. "Get Lost" is the best example of that, and I apologize in advance for how often you'll be singing it around the house.