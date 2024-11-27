Moana 2's Best Song Comes From A Character Mostly Hidden From Marketing

This article contains spoilers for "Moana 2."

"Moana" is arguably the best film from Walt Disney Animation Studios in the last 10 years, which meant "Moana 2" had a pretty massive shadow cast upon it from the very beginning. Originally intended to be a sequel series for Disney+, "Moana 2" was announced as a theatrical feature back in February 2024, and the House of Mouse has been keeping plot details pretty close to the chest. Back in August, a trailer was unleashed during the D23 celebration, which gave fans a look at a more mature Moana, the introduction of her little sister Simea, the crew joining her on her new journey, her reunion with the demigod Maui, the return of the Kakamora, and a mostly unseen threat, cloaked in dark purple light, that challenges everyone's favorite wayfinder. Not much is known about this movie's Big Bad, which will likely be a great surprise for audiences when they watch the film and realize that not only is this character not the Big Bad, but she's also the source of the best song on the soundtrack.

Lin-Manuel Miranda was the songwriter behind catchy tunes like "How Far I'll Go" and "You're Welcome," but the torch has been passed to Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear for "Moana 2." The duo is most well known for their Grammy Award-winning "The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical" and as the songwriters for "Mexican Pizza: The Musical," the Taco Bell-sponsored production featuring Doja Cat and Dolly Parton. As of publication, both "Beyond" and "Can I Get a Chee Hoo?" from "Moana 2" have been nominated for the 2024 Hollywood Music in Media Award for Best Original Song in an Animated Film, but for my money, it's the song "Get Lost" that will be the soundtrack standout — fitting a similar mold as "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from "Encanto."

Let me explain.