Star Trek: Lower Decks Just Namedropped The Most Obscure Next Gen Character Ever

Spoiler shields up! This article discusses plot details from the latest episode of "Star Trek: Lower Decks."

If "Star Trek: Lower Decks" must end with its fifth and final season (which /Film's Jacob Hall reviewed here), it might as well go out swinging for the fences. That seems to have been the approach from creator/showrunner Mike McMahan and the writing team as a whole so far in this series, in all fairness, but season 5, episode 6 takes this MO to even greater heights. Titled "Of Gods and Angles," the story sees the crew of the USS Cerritos having to don their diplomacy hats in order to mediate between two disgruntled factions of photon-based lifeforms: alien races made up of cubes and spheres, hilariously enough. Yet, as ridiculous and silly as this gets, the main plot doesn't even take the title for the nerdiest moment of the episode. No, that honor goes to a seemingly throwaway joke that likely grabbed the attention of any diehard Trekkie.

While the rest of the starship is stuck dealing with the tricky negotiations, Ensigns Boimler (Jack Quaid) and Rutherford (Eugene Cordero) embark on an amusing B-plot that sets the stage for one of the funniest punchlines of the young season. As evidenced by his slow-growing facial hair throughout every episode, Boimler's interaction with his bearded, impossibly cool alternate-universe self back in the season 5 premiere has left quite the impression. Actually, that's selling it a bit short. Our Boimler has basically tried to remodel his entire personality based on the version of himself deemed capable enough to handle some of Starfleet's biggest assignments, including being made acting captain on multiple occasions. So, when he's interrupted by Rutherford while studying alt-Boimler's data pad he absconded with, our Boimler attempts to play it cool ... and fails miserably.

While sputtering out excuses to his roomie, he goes as obscure as "Lower Decks" ever has before and drops an unexpected reference to arguably the most forgotten "The Next Generation" character of them all: Ronald B. Moore.