Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5 Loads Starbase 80 With Old School Easter Eggs

This post contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Star Trek: Lower Decks."

"Star Trek: Lower Decks" season 5, episode 5, "Starbase 80?!," follows the U.S.S. Cerritos as it becomes stranded in space due to a mysterious navigational malfunction. With only impulse engines operational, the ship has no choice but to visit Starbase 80 for help. Starbase 80 had previously only been mentioned in hushed tones among the Cerritos' crew, as it is said to be cursed. At the very least, it's the worst place to work in all of Starfleet, even worse than the Cerritos.

When the crew arrives, they find the "Star Trek" equivalent of a long-ignored truck stop. Starbase 80's crew members wear uniforms that are two centuries out of date, while the station's diplomatic liaison, Cassia Knox (Nicole Byer), reveals that its technology hasn't been updated since the 2260s. That, Trekkies might instantly recognize, was the decade the original "Star Trek" series took place. ("Lower Decks" takes place in the 2380s.)

Of course, having that much older "Star Trek" technology lying around gives the creatives behind "Lower Decks" total license to drop in whatever Easter eggs they want. The power core of the station, to site one notable example, is surrounded by large, boxy control panels that are lifted directly from the bridge of the U.S.S. Enterprise as it looked in 1966. There are also a lot of multicolored buttons and switches, while the exteriors are painted red, just like in the original show. Moreover, as seen in the picture above, the denizens of Starbase 80 don't use chest-worn communicators; rather, they talk using wall-mounted telephone devices ... just like Captain Kirk once used. They even emit the same naval whistle noise when activated.

Those are but a few of the many details that Trekkies will notice. There are many more.