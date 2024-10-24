Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5 Cheekily Mocks Gene Roddenberry's Worst Idea Ever

Captain on the deck! This article contains spoilers for the season 5 premiere of "Star Trek: Lower Decks."

The crew members of the USS Cerritos are back in action and they haven't lost an iota of the snark, humor, and ever-so-earnest love for "Star Trek" that made us all fall in love with the animated show in the first place. (/Film's Jacob Hall delivered his glowing review of the fifth and final season of "Lower Decks" here.) For those who missed the simple camaraderie prevalent among the tight-knit group of Lower Deckers, the easy chemistry between ensigns Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome), Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid), Samanthan Rutherford (Eugene Cordero), and all the rest is an instant delight in the premiere. But for the hardcore Trekkies who have been craving the serious deep-cut references that this writing team has proven to be experts at, there's plenty of that to be found, as well.

The most noteworthy instance of this in the premiere might also be the most unexpected — and the most subtle. Titled "Dos Cerritos" (a perfectly pun-tastic allusion to the mirror universe shenanigans at the center of the episode), the episode wastes no time putting our Prime Universe characters on a crash course with ... themselves. Thanks to a good ol' fashioned quantum fissure, which Beckett complains is "the third one this month," both versions of our cast end up stuck and forced to work together to return the "fake" crew back to their own reality. Other than the requisite facial hair differences and other personality quirks, everyone seems more or less the same as their counterparts; everyone, that is, except mirror-universe Mariner herself. A no-nonsense captain who preaches strict adherence to Starfleet protocol, her demands of "no interpersonal conflict" among her officers couldn't be more different from our favorite insubordinate renegade.

To those who know their "Trek" history, it also doubles a brazen joke directed towards Gene Roddenberry's most infamous franchise edict.