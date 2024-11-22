Gladiator II Ending Explained: Echoes Of Eternity

"Gladiator II" spoilers follow.

Is an empire — or a nation, for that matter — doomed to self-destruct? Is a dream of a better life, a better society, a better world, something completely foolish, or might there still be worth in it? If, as Maximus Decimus Meridius (Russell Crowe) says in the first "Gladiator," "what we do in life echoes in eternity," will these echoes ever reach us on the mortal plane in time for real change to happen?

These and many more questions have been on my mind, if not all of our minds, in the last few weeks, and coincidentally, they are on the minds of the characters in (as well as the people who made) "Gladiator II." Even before this month's troubling events, it has felt like America, if not all Western society, has been headed for a reckoning. Thus, the world in which director Ridley Scott makes this legacy sequel is a markedly different one than when he made the original film 24 years ago. In addition to "Gladiator II" responding to the world of 2024, the film also must reckon with being a decades-after-the-fact sequel to a film which features the protagonist heroically perishing at its finale. As a result of that fact, many wild and ambitious ideas for a sequel have been pitched over the years, most infamously one by musician Nick Cave, which would've seen Crowe's Maximus continually reincarnated for battle throughout history.

The "Gladiator II" we have instead, written by Scott's "All the Money in the World" and "Napoleon" scribe David Scarpa, is essentially an echo of the first film's story, in which a stalwart soldier is taken as a prisoner of war, sold into servitude in Rome by being made into a gladiator, then leads an insurrection against his oppressors, all in belief of a "dream of Rome" that isn't corrupt. The big twist is that this character is Maximus' heretofore secret son, Lucius (Paul Mescal), making his struggle one that is both literally and figuratively an echo of his father's. It's a predicament that Lucius himself seems to realize, leading to a clever ending which has things both ways: the film concludes with a definite victory as well as ambiguity regarding Rome's future.