Napoleon Ending Explained: The French Mistake

Charlie Chaplin once allegedly said, "Life is a tragedy when seen in close-up, but a comedy in long-shot." That observation holds even more truth when "life" is swapped for "history"; after all, when looking back over humanity's seemingly never-ending tally of blunders, foolish short-sightedness, lazy handwaving, backpedaling, hatefulness, obfuscation, crimes of passion and other mean-spirited and/or boneheaded screw-ups that have resulted, snowball effect-like, in the messed up world we are all doomed to live in today ... well, you're either crying or laughing.

Judging by the films he's made over his stunningly prolific 46-year directing career, Ridley Scott appears to have chosen laughter. That's not to say he's a comedian, mind you; only real sickos would be likely to throw on "Blade Runner" or "The Counselor" in order to relax and have a chill time. Yet Scott's misanthropic humor is undeniably present in everything from the Lovecraftian coldness of "Alien" to the erudite cannibal hero of "Hannibal" to the procedural goofs in "The Martian" and the foppish toxic masculinity of "The Last Duel."

That latter film, combined with Scott's debut feature, 1977's "The Duellists," seems to most closely presage his current historical fiction (emphasis on fiction) opus, "Napoleon." While the real-life Napoleon Bonaparte has his admirers even in this day and age, there's no question that there's at least an aspect of comic tragedy surrounding the man; his greatest failure (which resulted in the loss of 50,000 lives) is best known today as a pop song by ABBA. Scott and screenwriter David Scarpa's condensation of Napoleon's life into 157 minutes (at least until Scott's 4-hour director's cut comes along) looks at how the man, in reaching for greatness, ended up slipping on one of history's banana peels.