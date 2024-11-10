The 10 Best Rides At Disney's Hollywood Studios, Ranked

Look, I won't mince words: I love the Disney theme park experience. Every year, my family and I head to one of the magical kingdoms and dutifully churn out 25,000 steps daily, zipping from ride to ride at the house Walt built. I love the food, the atmosphere, and how excited my girls get when spotting Disney princesses throughout the park.

Now, my preference is Disneyland in California, due to its numerous attractions and dizzying entertainment collection. However, I always take advantage of every opportunity to visit Disney World in Florida, specifically Disney's Hollywood Studios. While featuring only a fraction of Disneyland's rides (other rides can be found in neighboring parks), this colorful tourist trap still packs enough goods to warrant a day-long visit.

Which rides should you focus on during your stay? I'm glad you asked, because I've devised a list of the top 10 rides at Disney's Hollywood Studios, ranked from worst to best. To be fair, I won't speak ill of any ride, as lmost all of them have strengths and weaknesses. Ultimately, all that matters is that they provide thrilling family entertainment. Read on to see which rides made the cut!