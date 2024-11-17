Denzel Washington Wishes He Starred In These Two Genre-Defining War Movies

When asked if there were any parts that he regretted turning down during an interview with GQ, Washington said that he should have taken on the Brad Pitt role in "Seven." He added that he had also been interested in "Michael Clayton" but felt "nervous" about working with Tony Gilroy since he was an untested director at the time. Washington then explained that he'd wanted a specific role in Oliver Stone's Vietnam opus, "Platoon," along with a role in "Full Metal Jacket." He was told, however, that Kubrick "doesn't send out his scripts," which meant that it was going to be nearly impossible for Washington to get a role. And as far as "Platoon" goes? Washington "wanted to play the part Willem Dafoe played," which is that of Sergeant Elias, one of the most important and intense roles in the whole film. Elias serves as one of the few good role models for Charlie Sheen's young infantryman character, Chris, though he is ultimately gunned down in the film's bloody ending.

It might be a good thing that Washington was unable to secure roles in either "Platoon" or "Full Metal Jacket," though, as both were notoriously difficult shoots. Sure, neither was as grueling or ridiculous as production on Francis Ford Coppola's "Apocalypse Now," but "Platoon" almost made Sheen walk away and "Full Metal Jacket" took a serious toll on Kubrick, so maybe Vietnam war movies are just pretty awful to make in general. Besides, if he had been in "Platoon," Washington probably wouldn't have been able to make "Glory," and that would have been a real loss because no one could play his role in that film the way he did. Sometimes, it all just works out for the best.